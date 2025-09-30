The Creative Way To Use Egg Roll Wrappers For A Familiar Dessert

Aside from being filled with savory ingredients like ground, seasoned chicken and shredded vegetables, egg roll wrappers serve as the perfect holding vessel for a multitude of tasty and sweet treat fillings. If you're someone who enjoys homemade apple pie but wants to change up your usual recipe, egg roll wrappers may be the ingredient you need.

While you can always follow secret tips to bake an apple pie that beats any bakery version such as using different types of flour in your crust or chilling your dough, you may not always have the time or energy to make homemade pastry. Aside from the required effort, you may also just be interested to try a new way of devouring apples that have been partially cooked in cinnamon sugar. If so, you can easily use egg roll wrappers to make hand-held apple pie rolls.

Not only are these packaged wrappers easy to manipulate, but they can also be cooked in more ways than one. The exact difference between spring rolls and egg rolls (besides the intended filling) are not only the ingredients used but the texture of the wrappers. Even though both are commonly made with wheat flour, egg roll wrappers are thicker and oftentimes contain egg.

Fortunately, you don't need to do anything to prepare egg roll wrappers before using. To assemble delicious apple pie egg rolls, simply wet the outer edge of each wrapper, add spoonfuls of apple pie filling, assemble, and then cook using your preferred method-of-choice.