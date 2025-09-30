The Creative Way To Use Egg Roll Wrappers For A Familiar Dessert
Aside from being filled with savory ingredients like ground, seasoned chicken and shredded vegetables, egg roll wrappers serve as the perfect holding vessel for a multitude of tasty and sweet treat fillings. If you're someone who enjoys homemade apple pie but wants to change up your usual recipe, egg roll wrappers may be the ingredient you need.
While you can always follow secret tips to bake an apple pie that beats any bakery version such as using different types of flour in your crust or chilling your dough, you may not always have the time or energy to make homemade pastry. Aside from the required effort, you may also just be interested to try a new way of devouring apples that have been partially cooked in cinnamon sugar. If so, you can easily use egg roll wrappers to make hand-held apple pie rolls.
Not only are these packaged wrappers easy to manipulate, but they can also be cooked in more ways than one. The exact difference between spring rolls and egg rolls (besides the intended filling) are not only the ingredients used but the texture of the wrappers. Even though both are commonly made with wheat flour, egg roll wrappers are thicker and oftentimes contain egg.
Fortunately, you don't need to do anything to prepare egg roll wrappers before using. To assemble delicious apple pie egg rolls, simply wet the outer edge of each wrapper, add spoonfuls of apple pie filling, assemble, and then cook using your preferred method-of-choice.
There's more than one reliable way to cook and serve apple pie rolls
Fortunately, you can cook apple pie rolls in your oven or over your stove. If baking, cook these sweet tasting treats evenly-spaced on a lined baking sheet. Additionally, to ensure your rolls have just the right amount of crunch, brush each one with a small amount of butter five minutes before they're done cooking. You can also sprinkle them with cinnamon sugar for an extra-sweet bite.
On the other hand, frying apple pie rolls can be done in one of three ways. You can deep-fry your uncooked rolls in a hot, smoke-resistant oil like vegetable oil or avocado oil or heat a small amount of cooking oil in a skillet and cook the rolls on all sides until heated through. To use less oil, you can also cook your apple rolls in an air fryer.
Cooking aside, when it comes to topping these apple-filled treats, you have many delicious options. For starters, dredge hot rolls with cinnamon sugar or dust them in powdered sugar. Alternatively, drizzle them with homemade caramel sauce or serve them with dollops of homemade vanilla or cinnamon-spiced whipped cream.
Once you've made these simple desserts more than once, feel free to go one step further and enhance your apple pie filling for future batches. All you need to do is choose from the one-ingredient upgrades for apple pie, which includes ingredients like cranberries, chopped nuts, or sour cream.