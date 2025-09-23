The Creamy German Butter That Brings A Taste Of Europe To Your Kitchen

French salted butter has garnered social media fame in recent years, with so many influencers posting about how to freeze it and bring it back in your suitcase from Paris that some U.S. grocery stores have started carrying it. As the name implies, salted butter has a high sodium-to-butter ratio. Trader Joe's even has its own version of French cultured salted butter now. Another European butter darling, Irish butter, has also gotten its moment in the sun in recent years — we previously dissected the difference between Irish, American, and European butter for those curious — but all that love may be shifting across the European continent soon, as there's a new butter in town that's getting a lot of love stateside. We're talking, of course, about German sour cream butter (Sauerrahmbutter) from the Asendorfer brand.

So, how is the German sour cream butter different than other butters out there? For starters, it has a slightly higher fat content of 82%. Most American brands sit around 80%. It's also mixed with lactic acid bacteria during production and has more maturation time than normal butter, making it have a slightly acidic or sour taste. That sour taste is a personal preference, though. If it's not for you, you can also find sweet cream-style German butter in some U.S. stores.