Spumoni Is The Beginner-Friendly Ice Cream Dessert That Doesn't Require Cooking

Making spumoni is as easy as taking store-bought gelatos, softening them to a workable texture and mixing them with whipped cream, then layering them in a mold or loaf pan. Because you need to freeze the layers frequently, the whole process takes several hours, but doesn't require your undivided attention.

First, the pistachio layer is smoothed and frozen. Then, the cherry mixture is created with maraschino cherries, crunchy almonds, and sometimes a splash of cherry brandy. Some add a dab of food coloring to the cherry layer to intensify the pink hue, thus making the dish more visually striking. Freeze the pistachio and cherry layers again before spreading the final chocolate layer on top to avoid them melting and mixing together. Once the chocolate gelato is layered on, freeze the assembled spumoni for a few hours, and voilà! The result is a stunning frozen dessert that looks much harder to make than it is.

The process couldn't be more straightforward for those looking to make spumoni at home, but there are some tips to ensure success. For starters, continually monitor the temperature of the gelato during assembly. It must be cold but soft enough to mold easily. If it melts too much, place it back in the freezer until it firms up a bit. If you're in a bind or want the dessert to be even easier, you can divide the gelato into serving bowls with one scoop of each flavor for individual portions.