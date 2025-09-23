The Kitchen Design Feature You'll Never Spot In A Property Brothers' Home
If you're a fan of HGTV's favorite brotherly duo the Property Brothers, aka Jonathan and Drew Scott, you've probably watched reruns of their original "Property Brothers" show. Here, the twin brothers became famous for sharing kitchen design advice clients needed to hear. If you've followed them for a while, you may have noticed the two have some go-to rules of thumb when it comes to renovating homes. For example, the brothers always tell clients to avoid one popular kitchen appliance, a gas stove, in favor of an induction stovetop. They also encourage buyers to avoid buying laminate kitchen countertops at all costs.
On season four of "Property Brothers: Forever Home," the duo revealed another important recommendation they always make when renovating a kitchen. According to Jonathan and Drew, a kitchen peninsula needs to go if you want to create more space in a kitchen, and they tend to replace it with a kitchen island instead. What's a peninsula, you ask? It's usually an "L" shaped countertop that extends out from kitchen cabinets. It closes off the kitchen on three sides and provides structure to the space. Kitchen islands, on the other hand, are free-standing, which can make a kitchen feel more open.
Peninsulas might be seen in smaller homes or apartments with limited kitchen space, allowing homeowners to put a few barstools on the other side of the countertop. But to the Scott brothers, peninsulas have more cons than pros.
Why the Property Brothers prefer islands over peninsulas
The Property Brothers generally prefer an island over kitchen peninsulas because islands can make a space feel more accessible and open. The Scott brothers explained their reasoning in the "Property Brothers: Forever Home" episode "Kevin and Jammie," where a couple who recently adopted four kids wants to renovate their home to make more space for everyone. Since the peninsula cuts the kitchen space in half, the brothers swapped it out for an open center island instead, which gave the room better flow.
While this is the brothers' preference, take their opinion with a grain of salt. If your home's kitchen has a peninsula and you love it, you aren't alone. In fact, one home chef wanted to know if people preferred a peninsula or an island, so they took to Reddit. They found that there are plenty of members on team peninsula who are quick to sing the praises of this layout. "Personally, I have a peninsula and really like it because I like hosting holidays and events and such, and I tend to be in the kitchen preparing food, and when it's plated, I like sending the plates over the peninsula like I'm a restaurant chef sending out orders," one Redditor wrote. "It can also be easily gated off so children and pets aren't underfoot." Ultimately, whether a peninsula or an island works best comes down to personal preference. Choose whatever option is best for you.