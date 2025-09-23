The Kitchen Design Feature You'll Never Spot In A Property Brothers' Home

If you're a fan of HGTV's favorite brotherly duo the Property Brothers, aka Jonathan and Drew Scott, you've probably watched reruns of their original "Property Brothers" show. Here, the twin brothers became famous for sharing kitchen design advice clients needed to hear. If you've followed them for a while, you may have noticed the two have some go-to rules of thumb when it comes to renovating homes. For example, the brothers always tell clients to avoid one popular kitchen appliance, a gas stove, in favor of an induction stovetop. They also encourage buyers to avoid buying laminate kitchen countertops at all costs.

On season four of "Property Brothers: Forever Home," the duo revealed another important recommendation they always make when renovating a kitchen. According to Jonathan and Drew, a kitchen peninsula needs to go if you want to create more space in a kitchen, and they tend to replace it with a kitchen island instead. What's a peninsula, you ask? It's usually an "L" shaped countertop that extends out from kitchen cabinets. It closes off the kitchen on three sides and provides structure to the space. Kitchen islands, on the other hand, are free-standing, which can make a kitchen feel more open.

Peninsulas might be seen in smaller homes or apartments with limited kitchen space, allowing homeowners to put a few barstools on the other side of the countertop. But to the Scott brothers, peninsulas have more cons than pros.