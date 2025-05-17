The Kitchen Countertops The Property Brothers Want You To Avoid Buying

Choosing countertops for your kitchen renovation is not for the faint of heart. There are a lot of options to fit both the extravagant and budget-friendly pocketbook, as well as everything in between. However, if you are looking for a place to save a few dollars, this might not be the line item to skimp on. In fact, there's one material that "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott say you should avoid at all costs: laminate. This is one of the worst kitchen countertop options. Jonathan told HGTV, "Yes, laminate is cheaper, but in many cases, you can actually take value away from a house by installing it."

What exactly is this material that has the Property Bros. hating on it? Laminate countertops are created by bonding multiple thin layers together to create a sturdy base of particleboard. It is designed to last for about 15 to 20 years and will run you about $34 per square foot, according to Home Depot. On the upside, laminate countertops are easier to take care of compared to those made of granite or marble, which also need to be sealed to avoid stains. Laminate countertops can be cleaned with soap and water, and because it is impermeable, it is less likely to be a place where bacteria and mold like to hang out. Still, while laminate countertops tend to be stain resistant, they are not impervious to heat or sharp objects. Not to mention, once a cosmetic accident occurs with this material, you have to learn to live with it or cover it up with a cutting board.