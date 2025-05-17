The Kitchen Countertops The Property Brothers Want You To Avoid Buying
Choosing countertops for your kitchen renovation is not for the faint of heart. There are a lot of options to fit both the extravagant and budget-friendly pocketbook, as well as everything in between. However, if you are looking for a place to save a few dollars, this might not be the line item to skimp on. In fact, there's one material that "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott say you should avoid at all costs: laminate. This is one of the worst kitchen countertop options. Jonathan told HGTV, "Yes, laminate is cheaper, but in many cases, you can actually take value away from a house by installing it."
What exactly is this material that has the Property Bros. hating on it? Laminate countertops are created by bonding multiple thin layers together to create a sturdy base of particleboard. It is designed to last for about 15 to 20 years and will run you about $34 per square foot, according to Home Depot. On the upside, laminate countertops are easier to take care of compared to those made of granite or marble, which also need to be sealed to avoid stains. Laminate countertops can be cleaned with soap and water, and because it is impermeable, it is less likely to be a place where bacteria and mold like to hang out. Still, while laminate countertops tend to be stain resistant, they are not impervious to heat or sharp objects. Not to mention, once a cosmetic accident occurs with this material, you have to learn to live with it or cover it up with a cutting board.
Things to consider when choosing kitchen countertops
There are plenty of kitchen counter surface alternatives to laminate, from natural stone and marble to industrial-style concrete. If you want the best stone to use for kitchen countertops, start with a natural stone of course, but even this option needs some thought.
While you should consider durability and maintenance, the biggest barrier to a natural stone like quartz or soapstone is probably its cost. These options will set you back between $80 and $85 per square foot, which might be a dollar figure that has you returning to your frugal ways. If you've blown your budget on the best kitchen appliances, or are thinking about putting your cash there, laminates may be in your future.
And while Drew Scott also has a disdain for this countertop choice, noting laminate can quickly date a kitchen, the real estate expert is sympathetic to those budgets that can't afford stone or concrete. Drew stated, "If you have no other choice, at least get a laminate that's printed to look like stone. But make it a last resort." Laminates have come a long way, and stone finish laminates can offer a luxurious appearance and texture at a fraction of the cost. So, if laminate is your only option, just choose wisely.