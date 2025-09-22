Can Shawarma Be Frozen?
Marvel's famed assembly of Avengers may have popularized shawarma among Americans, but foodies have been enjoying this flavorful, comforting Middle Eastern dish for decades. Made from meat that's been marinated and slow-roasted on a vertical spit, popular proteins include beef, chicken, and lamb (pork is less common because shawarma is often sold in halal-friendly spaces). Thin slices of your selected meat are then stuffed into a warm, stretchy pita accompanied by things like pickled or fresh veggies, fresh herbs, and garlicky tahini sauce.
In more urban areas (which tend to be more diverse), you may be able to find an authentic Middle Eastern shawarma restaurant, most of which sell very generous portions for fair prices. However, you can also make a fairly authentic version at home, especially if you can find the right spices — which are just one of many things you should be buying at your local Middle Eastern grocery store. In either case, the time will likely come that you find yourself with delicious leftovers you don't want to waste, which is where the question of freezing shawarma comes in. While shawarma will remain fresh in the fridge for a few days (four or so), the best way to store it long-term is to freeze it.
Frozen shawarma will remain fresh for up to three months, provided you prepare and freeze it correctly. This involves placing the meat — without any accompanying bread or toppings — in an airtight, freezer-safe bag and putting it in the freezer. Double-bagging the seasoned meat helps prevent its odors from affecting your other frozen goods.
The ins and outs of freezing your shawarma for a rainy day
Freezing any kind of cooked shawarma meat is fairly straightforward, but it's important to note that prepping it properly is key — especially if you're freezing meat that was either roasted along with vegetables or is already assembled inside a sandwich. Since veggies have a higher moisture content than the chicken, packaging them together increases the chances of your shawarma developing freezer burn. The smartest way to prevent freezer burn is to package the meat and veggies separately, placing them each in containers that easily accommodate the amount of food you're storing, without too much leftover space.
Something else to consider if you're freezing a pre-assembled sandwich is the pita bread. Freezing pita bread already saturated by sauce and juices from the meat will only cause it to become soggy after it's been thawed. To prevent this, remove the meat from the pita, and scrape off as much sauce as you can. You can then toss the pita in your air fryer with a little feta and some chopped olives to avoid wasting all that flavor-soaked goodness.
When it comes time to thaw your shawarma, safe options include setting it in the refrigerator overnight or placing the sealed bag in a cool water bath, which is a bit faster. While you wait for your shawarma to thaw, you can make deliciously tender pita from pizza dough and whip together a quick tahini sauce to complete your meal for an authentic experience.