Can Shawarma Be Frozen?

Marvel's famed assembly of Avengers may have popularized shawarma among Americans, but foodies have been enjoying this flavorful, comforting Middle Eastern dish for decades. Made from meat that's been marinated and slow-roasted on a vertical spit, popular proteins include beef, chicken, and lamb (pork is less common because shawarma is often sold in halal-friendly spaces). Thin slices of your selected meat are then stuffed into a warm, stretchy pita accompanied by things like pickled or fresh veggies, fresh herbs, and garlicky tahini sauce.

In more urban areas (which tend to be more diverse), you may be able to find an authentic Middle Eastern shawarma restaurant, most of which sell very generous portions for fair prices. However, you can also make a fairly authentic version at home, especially if you can find the right spices — which are just one of many things you should be buying at your local Middle Eastern grocery store. In either case, the time will likely come that you find yourself with delicious leftovers you don't want to waste, which is where the question of freezing shawarma comes in. While shawarma will remain fresh in the fridge for a few days (four or so), the best way to store it long-term is to freeze it.

Frozen shawarma will remain fresh for up to three months, provided you prepare and freeze it correctly. This involves placing the meat — without any accompanying bread or toppings — in an airtight, freezer-safe bag and putting it in the freezer. Double-bagging the seasoned meat helps prevent its odors from affecting your other frozen goods.