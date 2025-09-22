Give Your Potato Salad A Fall Crunch With A Sweet Addition

Potato salad isn't just for summer barbecues. This easy side dish can complement any meal during any season, and there are plenty of ingredients you can add to give your potato salad more flavor. In its simplest form, it's just cooked potatoes tossed with mayonnaise, but to turn this from a summer staple to an autumn must-have, try adding diced apples as well.

Apples bring two things to the table: crunch and sweetness. And with so many apple varieties — some extra sweet and others a little more bitter — the flavor is up to you. The apples add contrast to a creamy, rich mayonnaise base, and their sweetness also balances a tangy vinegar one, so whether you're making American potato salad or the German style, this fruit has a place. Dice the apples to be the same size or smaller than the potatoes. You want them to be able to fit on the fork alongside the potatoes, so don't create long, thin slices like you would when you're snacking on them.