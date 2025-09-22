This Trader Joe's Mac And Cheese Features A Beloved Chile Known For Its Subtle Spice

As with all things related to spiciness level, some people may say this offering isn't spicy enough, and others may complain that it's too spicy. But, in general, the Hatch chili mac and cheese leans toward the milder side. If your kids or your friends have zero spice tolerance, you can probably get away with serving them this slightly elevated version of the typical dish. On the other hand, if you're picking it up hoping it packs some heat, sprinkle some red pepper flakes on the top or mix in a little of one of Trader Joe's best hot sauces to up the Scoville factor.

Other ways to take this already unique dish and make it your own include adding a protein, such as bacon, chorizo, or even steak, for something indulgent. You can also chop up some fresh Hatch chiles, bell peppers, green onions, or other veggies to go on top, or add a sauce for extra complexity, such as TJ's own Green Dragon hot sauce or chili onion crunch. At $3.49 each, the Hatch chile mac does cost significantly more than Trader Joe's popular boxed mac and cheese brand (99 cents each), so there is a price component to take into account when you're making a decision between the two. But it does come together quicker, and all in one dish that you don't have to wash. Plus, you could definitely split one box into two servings if you add sides to keep it filling.