A Swiss-Based Company Actually Owns This Popular Brand Of Fruit-Flavored Beverages
If the classic American childhood could be summed up in one snack, it would likely be those super-soft, ultra-sugary Lofthouse cookies, paired with a refreshing, equally sugary Capri-Sun. The fruit-flavored packets were and still are nearly ubiquitous throughout memories of nostalgic old-school packed lunch items from the '90s, kids' birthday parties, and any other kid-centric summertime event. And honestly, sometimes a sip of Kiwi-Strawberry or Fruit Punch still hits the spot, even for adults. But did you know that the Capri-Sun brand is actually owned by a Swiss-based company?
Capri-Sun isn't, however, a Swiss drink. Instead, the popular kids' drink was originally manufactured in Germany, then called Capri-Sonne (the latter being the German word for "sun"), and Capri-Sun was offered in only two flavors in stores at the time: lemon and orange. There are still Capri-Sun operations in Germany, but the brand is owned by the Capri Sun Group Holding AG, which is based in Zug, Switzerland. So, no matter how classically American the drink might feel to us in the United States, this childhood staple is actually a completely European beverage.
A Capri-Sun history lesson
If we're being honest, learning that Capri-Suns have their roots in Europe is the kind of thing that raises more questions than answers. So, if you're dying to know more, don't worry — we've got several other tidbits of fruit-juice lore to share with you. Officially deemed "the number one children's drink brand in the world" with more than 6 billion pouches sold each year (via the company's website), one of the most well-known aspects of Capri-Sun's packaging is its iconic pouch with an attached plastic straw. Already innovative when developed in collaboration with the French company Thimonnier in the '60s, Capri-Sun's pouches became even more notable when a version of the design was developed for use by astronauts on the International Space Station to hold drinks in zero gravity.
So far as the city where big Capri-Sun decisions are made, Zug has some serious credentials. It's the largest town in the Swiss canton (otherwise known as a political subdivision, similar to states in the U.S.) of Zug. The official language there is a version of German, likely making business discussions across Europe run smoother in a common tongue. Apart from acting as Capri-Sun HQ, the region is also known for being a cryptocurrency hub and having low taxes (the latter of which often attracts large corporations to the city). If that tax break is making you consider a big move, though, be warned — the price is a high cost of living, including egg prices that are even more expensive than in the U.S.