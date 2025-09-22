If we're being honest, learning that Capri-Suns have their roots in Europe is the kind of thing that raises more questions than answers. So, if you're dying to know more, don't worry — we've got several other tidbits of fruit-juice lore to share with you. Officially deemed "the number one children's drink brand in the world" with more than 6 billion pouches sold each year (via the company's website), one of the most well-known aspects of Capri-Sun's packaging is its iconic pouch with an attached plastic straw. Already innovative when developed in collaboration with the French company Thimonnier in the '60s, Capri-Sun's pouches became even more notable when a version of the design was developed for use by astronauts on the International Space Station to hold drinks in zero gravity.

So far as the city where big Capri-Sun decisions are made, Zug has some serious credentials. It's the largest town in the Swiss canton (otherwise known as a political subdivision, similar to states in the U.S.) of Zug. The official language there is a version of German, likely making business discussions across Europe run smoother in a common tongue. Apart from acting as Capri-Sun HQ, the region is also known for being a cryptocurrency hub and having low taxes (the latter of which often attracts large corporations to the city). If that tax break is making you consider a big move, though, be warned — the price is a high cost of living, including egg prices that are even more expensive than in the U.S.