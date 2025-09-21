The One Costco Food You're Eating In More Ways Than You Realize

Whenever the bell at Costco's deli rings, customers head over to the back of the store for a fresh batch of hot and sizzling rotisserie chickens. At just $4.99 a piece, it's no surprise that the bird has remained a bestseller over the years. In 2023 alone, Costco sold about 137 million of its famous rotisserie chickens, and sales have topped 100 million every year since 2020.

Here is the twist, though. Even if you buy just one to enjoy at home, you may already be eating Costco's rotisserie chicken in more places than you realize. Because of the retailer's strict turnover time, the cooked chickens stay on the shelves for no longer than two hours. However, any leftover birds aren't thrown away. One of the lesser-known facts about Costco's rotisserie chicken is that unsold chickens are repurposed into other poultry-packed deli items like chicken noodle soup and chicken salad. Chowhound reached out to two Costco locations to confirm this practice, but it's important to note that it may not be adopted by all stores.

Nonetheless, this genius strategy keeps the chickens in rotation by using them in Costco's other prepared foods, preventing them from going to waste. Despite Costco constantly re-shuffling its aisles, the chicken and other deli items have remained at the back of the store, which encourages shoppers to pick up a few extra items along the way. That hasn't deterred the crowd, though, who gladly (and hurriedly) make their way to the warmers in the hopes of securing the freshest, juiciest chicken and its various ready-to-eat offshoots.