Elvis Had A Rather Unusual Preference When Eating His Beloved Coconut Cake

Few had an appetite like The King. Indeed, Elvis Presley was known as both a hit singer and a major foodie. Being from Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley loved Southern food and had many favorite dishes that would become nearly as famous as him. Of course, the most talked about were fried peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwiches (which were made using an entire bread loaf). While Elvis' diet was often full of all the comforting, Southern-style ingredients, one of his lesser known, yet most beloved, dishes was coconut cake — particularly, the kind that his mother, Gladys, would make for him. Interestingly enough, despite his voracious love for food, Elvis preferred his cake sans icing or frosting (and yes, despite being used interchangeably colloquially, there is a difference between them).

Certainly, whenever The King of Rock and Roll had his favorite coconut cake, he took it plain. The reasons aren't exactly clear since there isn't a direct source from either Presley, himself, his friends, or entourage members (and who would drill Elvis about his culinary preferences, anyway?); likely, it's due to allowing the coconut cake's naturally moist, fluffy yet flaky texture and sweet, nutty flavors to speak for itself. What should be noted about Gladys' recipe calls for no frosting and just a layer of coconut between the stacked cake layers. This makes it entirely possible that Elvis may have preferred no frosting or icing simply because that's how his mother made it for him.