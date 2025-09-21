The Trick To Get A Freezer Full Of Flavorful, Affordable Steaks

Steak isn't exactly the cheapest grocery item on the shelves –- this is no secret. And even if there are certain cuts you can buy for flavor on a budget, the thrill of that tray of steaks likely comes and goes in just one meal. But there is an answer to the conundrum of finding a hearty supply of steaks for a relatively affordable price — and that's buying a whole chuck roll yourself. Chuck is a pretty inexpensive cut as it is, yet the steak stands as a great grilling cut that punches well above its weight (read: price) class. And when you buy the whole chuck roll, things work out even better.

It usually stands to reason that buying in bulk gives you more goods per dollar than buying smaller amounts, and this idea is also true with the chuck roll. While buying a whole chuck roll is a greater one-time cost (think around $115 to $130 depending on weight and store), you can get a veritable freezer-full of meat once you cut it all up yourself. With 20 or so steaks from a single chuck roll, this ends up being more cost-effective per pound than simply buying pre-cut options. Not only this, but you'll also be able to control how thick you cut your meat, giving you everything you need to enjoy some beef for the foreseeable future.