The Trick To Get A Freezer Full Of Flavorful, Affordable Steaks
Steak isn't exactly the cheapest grocery item on the shelves –- this is no secret. And even if there are certain cuts you can buy for flavor on a budget, the thrill of that tray of steaks likely comes and goes in just one meal. But there is an answer to the conundrum of finding a hearty supply of steaks for a relatively affordable price — and that's buying a whole chuck roll yourself. Chuck is a pretty inexpensive cut as it is, yet the steak stands as a great grilling cut that punches well above its weight (read: price) class. And when you buy the whole chuck roll, things work out even better.
It usually stands to reason that buying in bulk gives you more goods per dollar than buying smaller amounts, and this idea is also true with the chuck roll. While buying a whole chuck roll is a greater one-time cost (think around $115 to $130 depending on weight and store), you can get a veritable freezer-full of meat once you cut it all up yourself. With 20 or so steaks from a single chuck roll, this ends up being more cost-effective per pound than simply buying pre-cut options. Not only this, but you'll also be able to control how thick you cut your meat, giving you everything you need to enjoy some beef for the foreseeable future.
Best practices in buying chuck roll
If cutting costs is near the top of your grocery priority list, the chuck roll is a great option in the long run. But this is made even better if you shop at a warehouse/wholesaler kind of establishment. In Sam's Club, for example, people have made a whole trend surrounding the cost-saving wonders of the chuck roll. Similar establishments like Costco also sell chuck roll (along with other bulk meat cuts), letting you rack up your steak count while also saving some coin — truly the best of both worlds.
Even though the prospect of trays upon trays of steak is an enticing one, that isn't necessarily the best practice for a whole chuck roll. Don't get us wrong — you'll still end up with a couple of saliva-inducing cuts, including the "poor man's ribeye," aka the chuck eye. But steaks aren't the only beefy cut you can get from a chuck roll, proving just how multipurpose this bulk purchase can be. If you take a bit of time to learn how to butcher your chuck roll, you can get some exceptional steaks, including chuck eye, Denver, and the lesser-known Sierra steak. But you'll also obtain a few delectable mini pot roasts, as well as some lean beef that works a treat as a stewing meat. And as for the trim and excess, this makes for prime material to use in ground beef. No waste, great taste, and low cost –- we definitely don't have any beef with that deal.