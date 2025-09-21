This Sweet, Sticky Topping Is The Unexpected Finishing Touch For An Amazing Cod Dish

Once you've learned all the mistakes keeping you from cooking the perfect cod, there are many sauces and toppings you can use to enhance the flavor of this dish. One sauce you might not be as familiar with using for fish is a topping infused with sweetness.

Caramel cod is a recipe that pairs the sweet flavors of a caramelized sauce with the savory, buttery taste of fish. It's based on a Vietnamese cooking technique called kho, which is a way of braising protein such as chicken, fish, or tofu in a sweet caramel pan sauce. Unexpected savory additions like miso can perfect a caramel sauce, adding a rich umami flavor to those sweet and salty elements.

At its most basic, this caramel sauce, called Nước Màu in Vietnam, is made by heating about 4 tablespoons of sugar in a sauce pan until it starts to brown, and then stirring about 1/2 cup of water into the sugar. Simmer until you get a browned, sweet sauce, while avoiding overcooking it which would render a bit of bitter taste. Most cooks will add aromatics, soy sauce, or spices, and might substitute honey or molasses for the sugar. This caramel sauce will add a sticky, sweet, umami flavor to your cod, and also works really well with pork, chicken, ribs, and even tofu. Caramel sauce is a really good base for braising or stewing meat dishes, and adds a rich, salty sweetness to any meat you would braise in a western cooking tradition.