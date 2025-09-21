The Forgotten Salt Trick For Saving Soggy Tomatoes

Tomatoes are fickle little things. One day, they are plump, taut, and begging to be thrown onto a BLT, and the next, they have slumped into sad, wrinkled versions of themselves. Before you stage a tomato funeral at the compost bin, there's a mid-century kitchen hack worth resurrecting: The saltwater revival bath.

Back in the 1950s, thrifty home cooks swore by dunking overripe or slightly soft tomatoes into a cold saltwater soak. It's all thanks to osmosis. When you plop a soft tomato into salted ice water, the salt draws excess liquid out of the tomato's cells while the cold water helps firm up the skin and flesh. The result is a tomato that feels closer to its pre-soggy glory — firmer, brighter, and far less mushy.

The trick doesn't make a tomato as good as one just plucked from the vine (let's not get carried away), but it does buy you extra time and gives the fruit a second act in your kitchen. Instead of attempting to make a flavorful fresh salsa out of guilt, you can salvage those tomatoes for fresh salads, sandwiches, or even a decent pesto Caprese panini recipe. Given the price of heirlooms these days, that's no small victory.