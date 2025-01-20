Revive Limp Celery With This Clever Storage Trick

If you're going to serve up some delicious buffalo wings with celery, the last thing you want is to open your fridge and find your stalks dry and wilted. Unfortunately, celery is prone to drying out with age as it loses the moisture that keeps it crisp. While there are secrets to keeping celery crisp in the fridge (like using aluminum foil, for instance), if you've already got limp stalks on your hands, proper storage isn't going to do you much good. That said, not all hope is lost! When life gives you limp celery, you just need a bit of water to perk it back up.

The key to reviving limp celery is to either cut the bottoms off and submerge the stalks in cold water, or if you don't have a large enough container, place the stalks upright in a large glass or vase. Once in the water, the celery should be put back into the refrigerator overnight. The cold water will help rehydrate the dry celery and give it back its original crispness.

You can keep the celery stored in water for up to two weeks in the fridge, but remember to change the water every alternate day to prevent it from stagnating. This will allow you to keep a whole bunch of celery crisp so that you don't feel pressured to try and use it all at once. Seeing as most stores sell large bunches of celery, this is a great way to ensure that what you buy doesn't go to waste, and that when the urge to make a tuna salad sandwich with a celery upgrade strikes, you'll have some crisp and ready to use.