The Steam Hack That Makes Leftover Burrito Bowls Taste Fresh Again

Burrito bowls are an easy go-to choice at any fast-casual Mexican restaurant that can often leave you taking home some leftovers. Sadly, when you microwave your burrito bowl, it will often dry out the rice and make the beans dense and unappetizing. Luckily, there's a simple trick that can bring your leftovers back to life: steam. Using steam instead of a microwave will restore both texture and flavor.

The process itself is pretty straightforward. All you're going to need is a medium-sized pot, water, and a heat-safe glass container. Fill the pot with about an inch of water and bring it to a simmer over medium heat. Then, place your burrito bowl inside the container and place it in the pot, and put a lid on top to trap the heat. It should be reheated within 5 minutes or so, but be sure to check on your leftovers occasionally.

Alternatively, you can reheat your burrito bowl in a similar manner with just a skillet. Add your leftovers with a bit of water and a splash of oil. Place a lid on top and let it warm up on medium heat. Another option is to place your leftovers in the oven. To do so, preheat your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and put your leftovers in a heat-safe container. Then add a splash of water and cover it with foil. After about 10 to 15 minutes, it should be reheated and ready to eat. Overall, it's quite easy to reheat your leftover burrito bowl.