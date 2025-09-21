The Best Scallops To Buy For Grilling This Summer To Avoid A Charcoal-Covered Mistake

Scallops are a titan of the seafood world — deliciously complex in flavor, gorgeously tender, yet with a perfect amount of bite. Cooking them might be a challenge, but if you nail them, you're truly in for a treat. While the traditionalist among you might believe that pan frying your scallops, then basting them (much like you might a steak) is the best way to maximize their flavor, they also thrive when grilled. Getting the best results, though, means setting yourself up for success — and that means buying top quality scallops. To find out exactly what to look for, we spoke to an expert.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson is the legendary restauranteur and author behind the Harlem icon Red Rooster, and the former head chef of the Michelin starred restaurant Aquavit, in New York. He also designed his own dream kitchen using Monogram appliances, which was featured in Bon Appétit. "When it comes to scallops, it's all about size, quality, and knowing how to let the ingredient speak for itself," he told us. "For grilling, or even pan searing, I love working with diver scallops, particularly U10 size." The "U" stands for "under," and is a way of categorizing scallops by weight, with U10 being the largest scallops. "That means you get about 10 scallops per pound, and each one is meaty, sweet, and holds its shape beautifully," Samuelsson said.

Meatier scallops like these stand up to heat very well. "They caramelize on the outside, get that gorgeous golden crust, but stay tender and buttery inside," he said. "Diver scallops are also hand-harvested, which usually means better quality and more sustainable sourcing." Remember, keep things simple, and allow the scallops to speak for themselves. "The key with scallops is not to overcomplicate, let the ingredient shine, and build flavor around the dish."