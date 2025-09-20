Trust The Process And Make Instant Ramen The Star Of Your Next Burger

Ramen and burger in the same sentence might sound like a whimsical idea, but bear with us for a second. A noodle "bun" gives you crispy edges and a surface that catches the drip of your sauce without falling apart. Ramen burgers aren't necessarily about swapping out bread to be trendy, but more about trading it for better texture. Simply prepare your ramen noodles the way you normally would, press the cooked noodles into round molds, let them set in the fridge for an hour or two, and give them a quick fry in a pan so the outside turns golden and crisp. What you get feels familiar in your hands, but it tastes like a cross between a toasted bun and a noodle pancake.

A ramen bun acts like a sponge for all the good stuff dripping out of your burger without turning soggy, and lets everything else shine. And just a pinch of the regular seasoning packet is more than enough for a flavor boost. Don't get us wrong, there are many secret ingredients you should definitely be using in your instant ramen, but when making noodle buns, we found that simple goes a long way, especially since your sauces, protein of choice, and other burger toppings like pickles or onions will also pack on some flavor of their own. Of course, bread remains an all-time favorite bun option, but if you are after a bit of creativity or something more playful, ramen burgers are a fun, tasty experiment worth trying.