Level Up Boxed Yellow Cake Mix With An Apple Cider Twist
Boxed cake mix can be helpful for everyone. Maybe you're someone who hates baking, but you want to make something special for a loved one's birthday. Perhaps you were trying to bake a birthday cake from scratch, but messed something up at the last minute and need a quick fix. Boxed cake mix is versatile, and it can be the key to making a three-ingredient berry cobbler or an easy two-ingredient soda cake. When it comes to baking with autumn in mind, you can add apple cider to your boxed cake mix to create a variety of delicious treats that are also perfect for year-round enjoyment.
Apple cider is not only a refreshing beverage that's often made from scratch — it works wonders in the baking process. It adds a pleasant apple flavor and plenty of moisture to any recipe. The flavors and spices of the cider pair extremely well with the warm, buttery notes of the yellow cake when combined. Together, they're a dynamic duo that you can customize with several kinds of ingredients.
Desserts using apple cider and yellow cake mix
There are so many ways you can combine apple cider and boxed cake mix to make the most elevated autumn-themed desserts, regardless of the time of year. For starters, you could try a simple apple cider cake, which uses ingredients like boxed cake mix, apple cider, instant vanilla pudding, applesauce, spices, and shredded apples. It's also possible to take apple cider and cake mix beyond baking cakes. You can make apple cider donuts with yellow cake mix, apple cider, brown sugar, spices, and eggs.
Combining apple cider and cake mix is a simple process with flavorful results, but there are a few tips for making the combination even better. For example, adding an apple cider reduction to the cake mix can make the flavor even more intense. Simmer the cider on the stovetop until the liquid reduces by half its original amount, and the result is a more concentrated apple flavor. Alternatively, you can prepare an apple cider glaze to top your treats by combining some of your leftover cider with some powdered sugar.
When it comes to apple cider and boxed cake mix, the options are truly endless. Spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, along with add-ins like vanilla extract or bourbon, can elevate these desserts to the next level. If any of these baking projects leave you with leftover juice, you can concoct Ree Drummond's fall twist on the margarita or toast spices for an elevated spiked cider.