Level Up Boxed Yellow Cake Mix With An Apple Cider Twist

There are so many ways you can combine apple cider and boxed cake mix to make the most elevated autumn-themed desserts, regardless of the time of year. For starters, you could try a simple apple cider cake, which uses ingredients like boxed cake mix, apple cider, instant vanilla pudding, applesauce, spices, and shredded apples. It's also possible to take apple cider and cake mix beyond baking cakes. You can make apple cider donuts with yellow cake mix, apple cider, brown sugar, spices, and eggs.

Combining apple cider and cake mix is a simple process with flavorful results, but there are a few tips for making the combination even better. For example, adding an apple cider reduction to the cake mix can make the flavor even more intense. Simmer the cider on the stovetop until the liquid reduces by half its original amount, and the result is a more concentrated apple flavor. Alternatively, you can prepare an apple cider glaze to top your treats by combining some of your leftover cider with some powdered sugar.

When it comes to apple cider and boxed cake mix, the options are truly endless. Spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, along with add-ins like vanilla extract or bourbon, can elevate these desserts to the next level. If any of these baking projects leave you with leftover juice, you can concoct Ree Drummond's fall twist on the margarita or toast spices for an elevated spiked cider.