This Southern Fast Food Chain Offers The Worst Pickles We've Had By Far
Pickles: Some people love them, some people hate them. The lovers are willing to down a whole pickle spear like it's a fresh hot dog off the grill. The haters are very clear when they're ordering a burger or chicken sandwich: "No pickles, please!"
In the fast food world, pickles can be an afterthought on a sad burger or a standout that takes a chicken sandwich to the next level. That's why we set out to review 14 fast food pickles, ranking them from worst to best, to determine which restaurant offers pickles that would meet a fanatic's standards. And while there were many outstanding offerings, we also tasted quite a few forgettable ones. Topping that list of lackluster pickles, sadly, is the crinkle-cut slices offered by Braum's.
The Oklahoma-based chain is most famous for its ice cream creations, as well as its unique ability to combine dining and shopping. However, it also serves burgers, chicken, and various salads throughout the day, as well as a delicious signature dipping sauce. Unfortunately, those sandwiches come with pickles that don't offer much at all and, frankly, drag down these otherwise decent menu options.
Braum's pickles are too sweet, too sour, too salty
True gherkin lovers treat pickles like fine wine. They can pick up the sweet and sour notes, the savory tang, and the overall balance that complements a good burger or chicken sandwich. Unfortunately, we thought Braum's pickles offered nothing unique — at least, not in a good way. They weren't crispy, and were a bit too salty and sour. Of the 14 fast food pickles we reviewed, Braum's were the most sour on the list. Add that to the unbalanced saltiness, and the flavor profile here was just off and overwhelming. That's not something you want from a pickle, which is supposed to sit in the background and complement your sandwich.
If you're looking for much better fast food pickles, we'd suggest Jersey Mike's, Sonic, and KFC, which we ranked as the top options. KFC's crinkle-cut pickle chips have a brininess that combines well with the other spices. They taste of garlic, dill, and peppercorn and provide a nice, subtle zing from a hint of mustard seed. That's why KFC topped our list of the best fast food pickles, providing a stark contrast to the unbalanced, overly salty pickles offered by Braum's.