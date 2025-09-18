This Southern Fast Food Chain Offers The Worst Pickles We've Had By Far

Pickles: Some people love them, some people hate them. The lovers are willing to down a whole pickle spear like it's a fresh hot dog off the grill. The haters are very clear when they're ordering a burger or chicken sandwich: "No pickles, please!"

In the fast food world, pickles can be an afterthought on a sad burger or a standout that takes a chicken sandwich to the next level. That's why we set out to review 14 fast food pickles, ranking them from worst to best, to determine which restaurant offers pickles that would meet a fanatic's standards. And while there were many outstanding offerings, we also tasted quite a few forgettable ones. Topping that list of lackluster pickles, sadly, is the crinkle-cut slices offered by Braum's.

The Oklahoma-based chain is most famous for its ice cream creations, as well as its unique ability to combine dining and shopping. However, it also serves burgers, chicken, and various salads throughout the day, as well as a delicious signature dipping sauce. Unfortunately, those sandwiches come with pickles that don't offer much at all and, frankly, drag down these otherwise decent menu options.