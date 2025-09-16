What Kind Of Tequila Is The Absolute Smoothest?
To many of us, tequila is nothing more than a shot we take to have a good time, a go-to when you're at the bar and feel like taking things to the next level. When we think about tequila, we think about licking salt off our hands, getting of bit of lime stuck between our teeth, or maybe a delicious, tangy, spicy margarita. But tequila is so much more than that. It's a true titan of the spirit world, up there with the likes of whiskey when it comes to complexity, flavor, and craft. Whether enjoyed in handcrafted cocktails or simply sipped to enjoy the purest flavor possible, it's a drink worthy of consideration.
When doing the latter, it's important to have a tequila on hand that is smooth on the palate so it's enjoyable for sipping. But how do you choose the right option? To find out, we spoke to Natalie Migliarini, the founder of Beautiful Booze. "To my knowledge, a cristalino tequila might be regarded as the smoothest expression given that it's an añejo tequila, or aged tequila, that has been filtered through charcoal to strip the color and potentially other flavors." This filtration process means that, while it drinks like an añejo tequila with all the smoothness and complexity that aging spirits brings, "it also has some of the crisp, bright flavors of a blanco tequila." Migliarini continued, saying "the 'smoothest' tequila is really defined by each palate; some people regard an aged tequila as the smoothest tequila to sip while others love the smooth and bright flavors of a blanco tequila."
The best way to enjoy a smooth tequila
Once you've chosen the silkiest sipping tequila out there, it's time to pick the best way to enjoy it. Do you drink it neat like a beautifully aged Scotch whisky, on the rocks, or even in the ultimate margarita? According to Natalie Migliarini, tequila's versatility plays to its advantage here; a high-quality bottle is great for pretty much any application. However, what kind of tequila you use for a particular drink should depend on how long it's been aged. Migliarini prefers "aged tequila in a more spirit-forward cocktail, like an old fashioned, and a blanco or cristalino tequila in a more citrus-forward drink, like a Paloma or margarita."
The crisp agave flavor of a blanco tequila shines when paired with those citrus flavors, such as lime and grapefruit, delivering on freshness and those satisfyingly sour notes. You might be thinking the old fashioned is traditionally made with whiskey, but tequila can be a great way to upgrade this classic. It's hardly unacceptable to swap out spirits in iconic cocktails — just look at Alton Brown's favorite drink, the silky smooth boulevardier, which is a twist on the classic negroni that swaps gin for bourbon. Matching the tequila you use to the right style of drink ensures that its smoothness isn't lost in too many competing flavors, keeping things clean, refined, and refreshing.
How to tell if tequila is high quality
Enjoying a high-quality tequila first means buying one. You should know what to look for to ensure you're getting the good stuff, no matter the price point. As with many drinks, including whiskey and wine, you should trust your nose and your palate when assessing the quality of a tequila. "The aroma and taste of a tequila should come off as balanced, without any harsh flavors [or] aromas standing out," Natalie Migliarini explained to us. "Everyone experiences tastes and aromas differently, but you should be picking up on the agave notes."
A high-quality tequila should smell balanced and clean, with delicious notes of agave bringing a subtle sweetness. You might also get a subtle oakiness coming off the drink, but certainly nothing chemical or reminiscent of solvents. The same goes for taste; smooth tequilas should feel rounded, smooth, soft, and subtle on the palate, rather than harsh and fiery. The flavors should be complex (think notes of citrus or spices such as vanilla), and mature as you swirl them around on your tongue. The palate should be harmonious, without any one flavor being overly dominant. At the bar, ask what kind of tequila is being poured, such as blanco, añejo, or reposado. Keep an eye on how it's poured, too; if you're drinking them neat, premium tequilas should be served in a smaller glass, such as a snifter, rather than chucked into a shot glass. When you know what to look for, finding a quality tequila is a breeze!