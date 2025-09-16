What Kind Of Tequila Is The Absolute Smoothest?

To many of us, tequila is nothing more than a shot we take to have a good time, a go-to when you're at the bar and feel like taking things to the next level. When we think about tequila, we think about licking salt off our hands, getting of bit of lime stuck between our teeth, or maybe a delicious, tangy, spicy margarita. But tequila is so much more than that. It's a true titan of the spirit world, up there with the likes of whiskey when it comes to complexity, flavor, and craft. Whether enjoyed in handcrafted cocktails or simply sipped to enjoy the purest flavor possible, it's a drink worthy of consideration.

When doing the latter, it's important to have a tequila on hand that is smooth on the palate so it's enjoyable for sipping. But how do you choose the right option? To find out, we spoke to Natalie Migliarini, the founder of Beautiful Booze. "To my knowledge, a cristalino tequila might be regarded as the smoothest expression given that it's an añejo tequila, or aged tequila, that has been filtered through charcoal to strip the color and potentially other flavors." This filtration process means that, while it drinks like an añejo tequila with all the smoothness and complexity that aging spirits brings, "it also has some of the crisp, bright flavors of a blanco tequila." Migliarini continued, saying "the 'smoothest' tequila is really defined by each palate; some people regard an aged tequila as the smoothest tequila to sip while others love the smooth and bright flavors of a blanco tequila."