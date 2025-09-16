Why You May Want To Skip The Lime For Your Next Gin And Tonic

The humble gin and tonic is among some of the most ordered mixed drinks, and it's in part to do with how well tonic water complements the nuanced flavors in gin. Though, that lime wedge that often finds its way into your drink might actually be taking away from your experience. Lime can mask the delicate flavors otherwise prevalent in gin spirits as this garnish is oft squeezed into one's drink without thinking twice.

In order to understand this revelation in more detail, Chowhound spoke exclusively with a couple of industry experts. When discussing whether lime worked with most gins and tonics, Rob Hoffman, beverage director at Lucky Charlie, said, "There are such a wide variety on both that a one size fits all approach, while not necessarily wrong, definitely leaves a lot on the table in terms of being able to enhance the various flavors in a G&T." Francesco Lafranconi, the vice president of beverage and hospitality culture at Carver Road Hospitality, which includes Starchild Rooftop, shared a similar perspective. Lafranconi said, "Lime is the most common, but it's not always the best way to drink a G&T."

Clearly, it's not to say that lime is a bad move. Lime happens to be a suitable garnish for many variations of this drink. Lafroncini added that it works especially well "with simpler gins because it adds brightness and balances the tonic, but with more complex, botanical gins, it can overpower the subtle flavors." Fortunately, there are many garnish options out there that might be better suited to the gin or tonic you plan to use, and therefore worth considering.