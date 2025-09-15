This Once-Popular Pizza Is Still Around, But Totally Different

What's not to like about pizza? Spicy, loaded with melted cheese that stretches with every bite, and topped with sweet, tangy tomato sauce, it doesn't come as a surprise that pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. If you're a true pizza fan who happens to like cooking, you're surely familiar with all the different types of pizza and how they're made. Of course, everyone seems to be obsessed with Neapolitan pizza these days, but have you ever heard of Sicilian-style pizza?

If you're wondering what makes Sicilian pizza different from Neapolitan, the most obvious distinction is its shape. Sicilian-style pizza isn't round; it mirrors the shape of the pan it's baked in, so it's usually served in rectangular slices. This focaccia-style pan pizza made its debut in 19th century Sicily, where, at the time, it was more commonly known as "sfincione" (meaning "thick sponge"). The name was a tribute to its doughy, soft, beautifully airy texture. It often came topped with a rich onion-based sauce, chopped anchovies, and caciocavallo, a cheese that falls somewhere between aged mozzarella and fresh provolone. Recipes changed once Sicilian immigrants in the United States began experimenting with toppings to adapt the pizza to what was locally available.