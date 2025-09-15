The Only Way You Should Ever Cook Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns

Breakfast on the go has practically become a staple of American culture. From the crowded drive-thru lines at fast food restaurants during rush hour to the abundance of budget-friendly breakfast foods you can bring to the office, it's clear that Americans have to get creative to fit in the most important meal of the day. That's where premade options by trusted brands like Jimmy Dean come into play.

Jimmy Dean is probably most famous for its frozen breakfast sandwiches, but the brand also offers an array of other portable morning meals, such as egg scramble cups, sausages inside pancakes on a stick, and crisp and hearty stuffed hash browns. This option is exactly what it sounds like — a pocket of delicious shredded hash browns enfolded around a protein-rich combo of bacon, ham, and sausage with both mozzarella and cheddar cheese. There's a distinct lack of eggs, but you hardly need them with all other filling ingredients.

Though the package shares microwave instructions, we believe the air fryer is the only way to cook these stuffed hash browns. Microwaves are notorious for turning out unevenly heated food with soggy or burned areas. Air fryers, on the other hand, evenly surround these hash browns with convection heat, crisping the shredded potatoes to golden perfection, while simultaneously warming the filling into a gooey, savory delight. This process takes about 15 minutes at roughly 360 degrees Fahrenheit — just about 10 minutes longer than the microwave instructions — but the superior results are well worth the extra time.