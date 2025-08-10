Your Frozen Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich Belongs In The Air Fryer

Did you know that Jimmy Dean, of frozen breakfast sandwich fame, was a real person? Before he started a breakfast meat company, he was a professional singer and TV entertainer — which seems a little bizarre in terms of career trajectory, but he was clearly onto something. After all, we're still enjoying a wide array of breakfast foods labeled with his moniker nearly 60 years after the fact. Of course, high-quality brand name or not, a frozen breakfast sandwich is still a frozen breakfast sandwich. It'll never taste as good as something fresh — at least, not until recently.

The packaging of every style of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich offers instructions for two reheating methods — the microwave and your standard oven. The microwave is obviously the faster choice, taking just about 90 seconds to heat through, while the oven takes up to 25 minutes. One method yields a potentially soggy sandwich, and the other is too time-consuming for most weekday mornings. Fortunately, Americans' love affair with the air fryer offers the best of both worlds.

In just about five minutes, these miniature convection ovens can crisp a biscuit, croissant, or English muffin while simultaneously getting the protein and cheese sizzling hot and perfectly melty. Evenly distributed heat inside a small air fryer basket warms everything up quickly, without soggy areas or cold spots. Plus, this hands-off method gives you an extra few minutes to assemble a sandwich for a budget-friendly lunch or froth milk for an easy homemade pumpkin spice latte.