Joanna Gaines' Baked Pasta Is Like Grown-Up Mac And Cheese

The chicken in this meal is what really pushes it into "full meal" territory, rather than acting like a side dish or something that needs something else to feel complete. With just some added protein, it becomes hearty enough to stand on its own, and from there it can be served up with a simple salad and maybe some bread. This is the real appeal — it's a familiar comfort but dressed up enough to work for all types of company, like taking something deeply familiar and changing it until it feels new again.

Changing up the noodles probably seems like a small move, but actually, the length of spaghetti changes the whole experience. Instead of short pieces you can scoop up in one bite, the spaghetti means each forkful carries all the creamy sauce and other additions very differently. Yes, using orecchiette is usually the recommended swap to make mac and cheese even cheesier, but Joanna Gaines uses this recipe to prove that spaghetti brings its own kind of sophisticated charm to a cheesy pasta dish.

The baked finish matters too, as plenty of pasta dishes are happily made on the stove, but that little bit of oven time adds a new dimension by creating crispy edges that really contrasts the creamy center — it's less about piling on more cheese and more about letting heat transform what's already in there. With a combination of noodles, chicken, and her creamy sauce, whether you want to try Gaines' recipe or a more simple cheesy chicken Parmesan spaghetti bake, this is a dish where everyone will be going for seconds.