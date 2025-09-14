​​Martha Stewart's Ice Water Tip For The Crispiest Fried Chicken

As an original hostess and chef extraordinaire, Martha Stewart has helped define the category of being a celebrity chef. She has created an empire out of her veritable cornucopia of perfected recipes that she so calmly and commandingly parses for the home cook. One of these perfected "master classes" covers her take on fried chicken. It also happens to be a favorite Southern classic of her pal, Snoop Dogg.

A foundational underpinning of Stewart's fried chicken recipe begins before the chicken ever touches a marinade or dredge. Instead, it all starts with salted ice water. Once each chicken (she recommends two to three-pound fryers) is cut into eight to 10 pieces, she submerges the chicken in a bath of salted ice water overnight. This crucial step draws out any impurities, and it acts as a simple brining agent, permeating the chicken down to the bone to tenderize and add moisture to the meat.