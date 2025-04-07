Snoop Dogg's Favorite Recipe By Pal Martha Stewart Is A Southern Classic

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg may have first bonded over mashed potatoes and brownies, but when it comes to Snoop's favorite dish that the media mogul makes for him, it is a crispy, Southern classic. According to Insider, the "Gin and Juice" rapper revealed that when it comes to his bestie's cooking, he has a soft spot for her buttermilk fried chicken. In fact, Snoop likes it so much, he called it "bomb" and hopes to one day figure out how to perfect it himself. What about Stewart's recipe has Snoop waxing lyrically and makes us want to add it to our bucket list?

As Stewart shared on Facebook, her secret to creating a crispy, crunchy fried chicken starts with an overnight salted ice bath. This process, a brining technique, shocks and tightens the meat while seasoning it. The salted water penetrates well below the surface of the flesh, locking in moisture so when you bite into a piece, the golden, fried exterior has that crunch you know and love, but the interior is juicy and mouthwatering. It really is the perfect fried chicken.

Soaking the chicken in this frosty solution also removes impurities like protein, which can make your frying oil turn colors and foam up. When this happens, it reduces the quality of the oil, especially if you are frying in batches to avoid overcrowding. The ice bath soak plays an important role, and skipping it is one of those critical mistakes people make when cooking fried chicken.