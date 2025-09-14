The Soggy Old School Sandwich That's Better Left In The Past

Over the years, countless new sandwich recipes have been created, but few remain stranger than the broiled soup sandwich. The idea for this vintage sandwich was simple: Slather bread with condensed soup and other ingredients, then run it under the broiler for a quick, open-face "sandwich." In the 1960s, Campbell's ran ads for broiled soup sandwich combos like ham-asparagus or tuna-egg, calling for condensed soups such as cream of chicken and bean with bacon in the recipes. It was thrifty and clever, but in practice, a fast track to soggy bread.

Campbell's vintage ads tell the story of how interesting the concept once was, but time has shown why it never earned a permanent spot next to the likes of the classic grilled cheese. Remember, condensed soup is a thick stock but it still contains water, although minimal. Also, when an open-face sandwich is cooked under a broiler, heat concentrates on the top of the food, leaving the bottom of your sandwich damp. Add in salty meats and juicy vegetables, and you compound the problem. That is the mechanism behind the mushiness of this old school sandwich. The bread soaks up liquid, and by the time the top browns, the base is soft and wet instead of nice and toasty. This clash of textures is why broiled soup sandwiches are better left to the history books. You are far better off treating soup like a side, and not a spread.