How To Properly Freeze Fresh Cranberries For Later

When the days grow shorter and cool autumnal winds replace hot summer breezes, cranberry farmers throughout the Northern U.S. and lower Canada prepare for the annual harvest by flooding the bogs. From there, bags of fresh fruit hit grocery store shelves just in time for us to enjoy cranberries in acknowledgment of Indigenous Peoples' Day, begin drying them for nutritious homemade granola, or simply stock up on them in preparation for the holiday season.

Planning ahead not only ensures you have the supplies you need to make delicious, wintry mixed berry scones and cinnamon-rich cranberry sauce for the holidays, it also helps guarantee you get the freshest possible product. Of course, buying early also has its downside, as even marble-hard, pectin-rich cranberries won't stay fresh for long, even in the fridge. Fortunately, freezing raw cranberries not only keeps them fresh for up to a year, and it's also ridiculously easy to do.

Since cranberries have enough structural integrity that they'll remain fairly firm, even after thawing, they need very little processing before they go into the freezer. Simply spread the washed and dried berries out in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze for about two to eight hours. After that, transfer them into a freezer-safe container with about an inch of room between the berries and the container's lid to accommodate the little fruits if they expand as ice continues to form inside them. To thaw, run the amount of berries you need under cool water in a colander.