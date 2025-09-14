Can You Eat Acorn Squash Skin?

Though most of us associate the beauty and abundance of fresh produce with spring and summer, there are still plenty of delightful fruits and veggies that come into season during the colder months. From quinces and cranberries to sweet potatoes and beets, autumn and winter plants tend to be heartier and firmer than summer produce to help them withstand the cold. One exceptional example of this is winter squash, particularly acorn squash.

While summer squash, like zucchini, are tender and easy to slice through, acorn squash is notoriously difficult to slice safely; it features an almost leathery outer skin and dense, fibrous flesh. However, once roasted, the squash softens and becomes almost velvety when whipped together with fats like butter, olive oil, or a splash of heavy cream. Add to the fact that the bowl-shaped skin creates a beautifully rustic presentation, and it's no wonder we're willing to struggle through slicing them in half year after year. In fact, acorn squash respond so well to roasting that you can even eat the skin!

Acorn squash actually has thin skin compared to other winter squash you might find in the grocery store, such as kabocha or spaghetti squash. While the skin on these varieties often becomes brittle and unpleasantly crunchy, acorn squash's skin becomes tender and a little bit sweet. Knowing this, it might be worth it to season the skin the next time you need to prep these beauties for a weekend dinner party or holiday feast.