Can You Eat Acorn Squash Skin?
Though most of us associate the beauty and abundance of fresh produce with spring and summer, there are still plenty of delightful fruits and veggies that come into season during the colder months. From quinces and cranberries to sweet potatoes and beets, autumn and winter plants tend to be heartier and firmer than summer produce to help them withstand the cold. One exceptional example of this is winter squash, particularly acorn squash.
While summer squash, like zucchini, are tender and easy to slice through, acorn squash is notoriously difficult to slice safely; it features an almost leathery outer skin and dense, fibrous flesh. However, once roasted, the squash softens and becomes almost velvety when whipped together with fats like butter, olive oil, or a splash of heavy cream. Add to the fact that the bowl-shaped skin creates a beautifully rustic presentation, and it's no wonder we're willing to struggle through slicing them in half year after year. In fact, acorn squash respond so well to roasting that you can even eat the skin!
Acorn squash actually has thin skin compared to other winter squash you might find in the grocery store, such as kabocha or spaghetti squash. While the skin on these varieties often becomes brittle and unpleasantly crunchy, acorn squash's skin becomes tender and a little bit sweet. Knowing this, it might be worth it to season the skin the next time you need to prep these beauties for a weekend dinner party or holiday feast.
Enjoying roasted acorn squash, skin and all
Though acorn squash skin tastes a little more bitter and astringent than its sweet, bright orange flesh, there are a few benefits to including it on your plate. The first is that acorn squash is rich in nutrients like potassium, fiber, and folate, which occur in both the flesh and the skin. Enjoying both together makes your favorite wild rice and walnut-stuffed acorn squash that much more nutritious, as you'll be taking full advantage of everything this tasty plant has to offer.
Another advantage may be reduced food waste, though the skins can also be composted if you're just not a fan. However, massaging the skin with salt, garlic-infused olive oil, and sprinkling it with a little freshly cracked pepper helps mask the bitterness and bring out its sweeter notes while also helping it become the most tender it can possibly be. Since acorn squash is typically roasted cut-side down, you can also count on your oven to brown the skin a bit for that roasted flavor we all know and love.
Like most other plants, the longer the acorn squash is on the vine, the tougher the skin will become. You'll know you have an older squash if the skin seems hard and tough both inside and out, even after it's cooked. To avoid this, try looking for smaller, younger squash, which are easier to slice and more likely to soften up beautifully in the oven.