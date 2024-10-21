How To Safely Slice Your Acorn Squash In Half

The hard rind and multiple grooves and ridges all around acorn squash are some of the reasons most people find this winter squash intimidating to slice. Where do you start cutting? How do you stop it from rolling around? What's the trick to slicing through the tough skin without injuring yourself in the process? Luckily for you, we have the answers to these questions. First, begin by gathering the equipment you'll need: a chopping board, a large sharp knife, and a spoon. Next, wash and dry the acorn squash.

Before slicing the squash in half, we need to create a flat surface on its surface for stability. So lay the squash on its side on the chopping board, hold it firmly with one hand then slice off the stem end using the other hand. Slice off the bottom end as well. Now place the acorn squash upright on one of the cut ends. Hold the acorn with a claw-hand to avoid accidentally cutting your fingers and cut through the middle of the squash from the top with the pointed end of the knife pointing downward. If it gets to tough, use your gripping hand to support the tip end of the knife and push down on the blade in a rocking motion. Now you have two halves of your acorn squash. Use the spoon to scoop out the seeds and stringy stuff out.