You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From A Rich White Chocolate Mousse

To make this white chocolate mousse, heat and whip the ingredients together until smooth. You can add an extra ingredient like whipped cream to help fluff up the texture and cut out some of the whipping time as well. All in all, it should only take about five minutes to put together. Then, make sure to let the mixture set in the fridge for at least two hours to help it set. If you prefer a creamier texture, you can refrigerate it for less time.

Serve your mousse with toppings such as whipped cream or white chocolate curls. White chocolate is different from dark chocolate in terms of sweetness, so adding toppings like a chocolate ganache or fresh berries can help to balance out the flavor. You can even spice up the recipe by adding liqueur for a burst of boozy flavor. Leftovers are unlikely, but if you end up with some, you can store this mousse in the refrigerator for up to three days in an airtight container. With a dessert this easy and tasty, you'll want to make it for every occasion.