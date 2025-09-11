Don't Buy Charcuterie From The Deli, Pick This Better Option Instead

So, you have guests coming over during the weekend and you've set your mind to build a charcuterie board. After all, this 15th-century French creation, which usually features a decent variety of cured meats, cheese, spreads, fruits, pickled veggies, and crackers spread out on a rustic wooden board, has become quite popular in recent years. Seriously, if that doesn't leave a lasting impression, then what will? You'd be right to think so — charcuterie boards are both incredibly fun and delicious. However, unless you're planning to build the ultimate charcuterie board at Trader Joe's, they can also cost a small fortune.

One reason for this is that cold cuts from the deli counter tend to be very pricey. Thankfully though, in a previous feature on charcuterie board ideas that won't break the bank, Melinda Keckler, recipe developer and founder of Crinkled Cookbook, shared her insights on how to find better cold cult alternatives. And rather than paying extra at the counter, she recommends going for pre-sliced, vacuum-sealed deli meats.

"Walk right past the deli counter and go for the pre-sliced, vacuum-sealed salami or prosciutto," Keckler told Chowhound at the time. "Meats sold that way," she explained, "are usually less expensive than having the meats sliced fresh for you, so you'll get more for your money." But pre-sliced deli meats are not only budget-friendly, they're also extremely convenient. They can save you a lot of precious time and effort as you don't need to slice them before serving, or clean up a bunch of extra knives and cutting boards later.