Don't Buy Charcuterie From The Deli, Pick This Better Option Instead
So, you have guests coming over during the weekend and you've set your mind to build a charcuterie board. After all, this 15th-century French creation, which usually features a decent variety of cured meats, cheese, spreads, fruits, pickled veggies, and crackers spread out on a rustic wooden board, has become quite popular in recent years. Seriously, if that doesn't leave a lasting impression, then what will? You'd be right to think so — charcuterie boards are both incredibly fun and delicious. However, unless you're planning to build the ultimate charcuterie board at Trader Joe's, they can also cost a small fortune.
One reason for this is that cold cuts from the deli counter tend to be very pricey. Thankfully though, in a previous feature on charcuterie board ideas that won't break the bank, Melinda Keckler, recipe developer and founder of Crinkled Cookbook, shared her insights on how to find better cold cult alternatives. And rather than paying extra at the counter, she recommends going for pre-sliced, vacuum-sealed deli meats.
"Walk right past the deli counter and go for the pre-sliced, vacuum-sealed salami or prosciutto," Keckler told Chowhound at the time. "Meats sold that way," she explained, "are usually less expensive than having the meats sliced fresh for you, so you'll get more for your money." But pre-sliced deli meats are not only budget-friendly, they're also extremely convenient. They can save you a lot of precious time and effort as you don't need to slice them before serving, or clean up a bunch of extra knives and cutting boards later.
Why paying extra cash for fresh cold cuts isn't worth it
If you're familiar with the golden rule for filling in any charcuterie board, then you surely know that you should start by placing the largest items first, and only then fill in the gaps with the rest of the ingredients. And the truth is, as long as you stick to this instruction, you're guaranteed to blow your guests' minds. Once they get their hands on the meats, they won't even care whether they came pre-sliced or fresh from the counter.
However, before throwing a pack into your cart, it might be a smart idea to check the food label for additives. Even basic cold cuts contain preservatives, dyes, saturated fat, as well as sodium nitrite or nitrate to stay fresh. In fact, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 70% of the sodium Americans consume comes from foods that are processed, prepared, and packaged, among which are deli meats, of course. That's why you should always make sure to reach for the options with the lowest amounts of such ingredients. And if you're still not quite convinced about which ones to go for, you might get a good idea by checking our list of the four deli meat brands to buy and four that you should skip.
With all of this in mind, a little creativity and smart shopping is all it takes to assemble an elegant yet delicious charcuterie board without breaking the bank. When in doubt about where to score some decent deals, remember: Your neighborhood discount store is your best bet.