Which Fast Food Chain Offers The Highest-Protein Sandwich?
Cooking food for yourself at home might be the way to go in general when you're trying to make meals that fit a certain goal, whether it's a calorie deficit or a protein max. But sometimes, you're out with friends or starving after a long day at work and you just need something quick to pick up at a drive-thru that will still give you what you need to maintain your gains at the gym. And honestly, the protein-dense options at fast food joints aren't all bad — but what fast food sandwich will get you the most bang for your buck when it comes to meeting your protein goals?
The answer will inevitably depend on where you're located and what fast food chains are nearby, as well as what temporary or seasonal offerings are on a fast food joint's menu. But we feel confident in saying that when it comes to a true sandwich, Arby's takes the crown with its Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, which packs in a whopping 49 grams, followed closely by its Half Pound Roast Beef sandwich, which comes in at 48 grams of protein. This might feel like an over-the-top option, but if you're training hard and looking for easy ways to get more protein in before or after a long workout, Arby's has certainly got you covered.
If you don't have an Arby's nearby, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Club is another solid option at 37 grams of protein. And if you consider burgers to be sandwiches, the protein max potential is even higher, with Jack-in-the-Box offering a bacon cheeseburger with 57 grams of protein, and Wendy's outdoing that with its extra-patty Dave's Triple, unmatched at 77 grams of protein. In short? There are quite a few fast food spots you can count on to provide a filling meal — if anything, the often sky-high calorie count of the highest-protein options might become more of a deciding factor in what to order.
The most protein-packed breakfast sandwiches
All of the above options are largely in the lunch or dinner realm. But what about breakfast sandwiches? Many of these fast food joints have a separate dedicated breakfast menu, and between eggs and sausage (both certified breakfast staples), it's safe to say that the first meal of the day is a good place to sneak in some extra protein without too much extra effort. And as it turns out, your best choices in the realm of high-protein fast food breakfasts vary a bit from the winners for sandwiches for later in the day. While Arby's is still a decent contender, Wendy's Breakfast Baconator wins the competition with 37 grams. Chick-fil-A's Chicken Egg and Cheese biscuit sandwich (27 grams), McDonald's Steak, Egg and Cheese bagel sandwich (34 grams), and Jack-in-the-Box's grilled breakfast sandwich (36 grams) offer decent alternatives.
If you're vegetarian, don't worry, we didn't forget about you — Starbucks' Impossible Breakfast Sandwich (21 grams) is a pretty good meat-free choice that still hits the mark when it comes to protein. If you have the time, though, we do totally recommend making a protein-packed breakfast (or lunch) at home, since your options are a lot more varied. From a smoked salmon-packed grilled cheese to an avocado and egg salad on ciabatta, the world of high-protein sandwiches is wide, and in our opinion, a lot more interesting in the kitchen than in a slow drive-thru line.