Which Fast Food Chain Offers The Highest-Protein Sandwich?

Cooking food for yourself at home might be the way to go in general when you're trying to make meals that fit a certain goal, whether it's a calorie deficit or a protein max. But sometimes, you're out with friends or starving after a long day at work and you just need something quick to pick up at a drive-thru that will still give you what you need to maintain your gains at the gym. And honestly, the protein-dense options at fast food joints aren't all bad — but what fast food sandwich will get you the most bang for your buck when it comes to meeting your protein goals?

The answer will inevitably depend on where you're located and what fast food chains are nearby, as well as what temporary or seasonal offerings are on a fast food joint's menu. But we feel confident in saying that when it comes to a true sandwich, Arby's takes the crown with its Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, which packs in a whopping 49 grams, followed closely by its Half Pound Roast Beef sandwich, which comes in at 48 grams of protein. This might feel like an over-the-top option, but if you're training hard and looking for easy ways to get more protein in before or after a long workout, Arby's has certainly got you covered.

If you don't have an Arby's nearby, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Club is another solid option at 37 grams of protein. And if you consider burgers to be sandwiches, the protein max potential is even higher, with Jack-in-the-Box offering a bacon cheeseburger with 57 grams of protein, and Wendy's outdoing that with its extra-patty Dave's Triple, unmatched at 77 grams of protein. In short? There are quite a few fast food spots you can count on to provide a filling meal — if anything, the often sky-high calorie count of the highest-protein options might become more of a deciding factor in what to order.