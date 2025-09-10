Anthony Bourdain Introduced Anderson Cooper To This Popular Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was known for his strong opinions. He was outspoken, and fans loved him for it. He hated the American neophobia tradition of avoiding local foods when traveling. Yet, he was a bit of a walking contradiction. Bourdain had some savage food takes — he railed against other celebrity chefs for being basic, yet loved fast food mac and cheese. However, he always supported the underdog, shining light on certain foods and locations that he felt deserved praise, stating, for example, that Montevideo, Uruguay is one of the most underrated food cities.

He was decidedly a fan of cocktails, and while the cocktail he introduced Anderson Cooper to has waxed and waned in popularity over the years, it's definitely not an underdog, it's a classic. In a YouTube clip from his show Parts Unknown, you can see Bourdain introduce Anderson Cooper to his first martini, one with Hendricks gin, while they talk about the food, history, and culture of Senegal.

While the martini may not have been Bourdain's favorite cocktail, he knew he could trust one at Bemelmans in New York's Upper East Side. Bourdain liked his martinis with Bombay Sapphire gin, and an extra olive, as he told Vice in a 2016 interview, saying, "I'm not ordinarily a martini drinker... But this is the sort of place that demands a martini. They make a very good one, a very large one, and I plan on a long nap after this."