Your Breakfast Pizza Isn't Complete Unless You Use This Beloved Side As Your Crust

The potato base is the most important element here. Although you're probably going to need a knife and fork, you'll want it to be sturdy enough to stand up on its own like a typical flour crust (more or less). For that, you'll need uniformly shredded potatoes, and not the many other varieties you may be familiar with. The lattice structure provides layers of support, whereas a softened base would collapse under the weight. You'll want to spend some time and elbow grease grating the potatoes, or you can opt for a store-bought variety.

With the spuds shredded, it's essential to remove as much moisture as possible for maximum crunchiness. This trick also helps you achieve crispier French fries at home, as excess liquid creates a tenderizing effect through the steam. Pull out a good length of layered paper towel sheets, spread the shredded hash browns on top, and roll them into a log.

After squeezing out the moisture, toss them with a bit of salt and fry them together in a hot, oiled pan, pressing down with a spatula from time to time. Formed and ready to masquerade as a crust, you can then cover the hash brown base with some (separately cooked) bacon and eggs. Sprinkle the pizza with cheese, and bake everything in the oven until it looks like a cohesive pie. Hash browns are a delicious dough swap for pizza crust, and they'll make your breakfast pizza shine.