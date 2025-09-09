Apple Pie Baked Beans Are The Wacky, Delicious Combo We Didn't See Coming

Each summer, baked beans stand by as the underdog of most cookouts, simmering humbly on the edge of the grill or stovetop, waiting for baked bean enthusiasts to come along and appreciate their brown sugared goodness. Part of the reason they're so often relegated to the shadows is the reputation that canned baked beans need to be doctored up with additional ingredients to be palatable. While often true, this idea ignores the fact that, when made correctly, baked beans have enough flavor and personality to be the star of the show.

This is doubly the case when cooks get creative and turn ordinary baked beans into a bold and zesty treat with jackpot ingredients like pickled jalapeños or roasted garlic. This iconic cookout staple is also famous for its beautiful balance of sweet and savory flavors, often mingling hot chilis with honey or tomato sauce with dark brown sugar. Knowing this, it should be no surprise whatsoever that some enterprising foodies are taking this flavor profile to the next level with the invention of apple pie baked beans.

Typically made by combining high-quality canned baked beans and apple pie filling, this unexpected yet delectable twist on a classic not only allows you to transition your favorite cookout side from summer to fall, it also seriously takes common flavor combinations to the next level. The acidic tomato sauce softens and mingles with the warm, sugary spice of the pie filling, enveloping the pillowy beans and tender apples in a beautifully nuanced blanket of flavor.