The Fast And Easy Way To Turn Any Canned Drink Into A Tropical Delight

Sometimes the difference between "just another drink" and "this is a getaway" is more a matter of presentation. What looks like a typical soda in a can suddenly feels special when it is poured into a chilled glass over ice with a lime wedge. Now add to that idea by serving your drink in a real coconut. It does not matter whether the drink started as a cheaper store-brand cola or a citrusy seltzer; the second it is in a coconut, it just becomes something different. Holding a coconut brings the feeling of a vacation, even if you are just sitting on your porch or hanging out in your own backyard.

The coconut is both a serving method and a flavor enhancer. Even plain sparkling water is elevated when served inside a coconut. And it looks good too. We eat and drink with our eyes first, after all, and serving a beverage in a coconut is fun, refreshing, and a little luxurious as well. This presentation is especially good when you want an uncomplicated way to impress without overstimulating your guests. That is the magic of presentation, and it is something most people do not take seriously enough. Safely crack open your coconut, and you're already halfway done. You don't have to toss the coconut water aside just for the sake of this experiment, either. Use your leftover coconut water to brighten and sweeten tea, or add it to your iced coffee for a simple, yet refreshing upgrade.