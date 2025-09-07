The Clever Hack That Cuts Down The Time It Takes To Preheat The Oven
There's nothing better than the smell of a fresh cake or batch of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven. There's also nothing worse than having to wait for the oven to preheat before you can start cooking. Imagine, you've just finished mixing your batter, poured it into a pan, and as you reach for the oven door, you realize it's still barely lukewarm.
It's in moments like these that we remember preheating your oven in advance actually makes a difference. But is there anything you can do to skip the long wait and have your oven hot and ready in no time? As it turns out, there's actually an effective trick that can help your oven reach the right temperature much faster. All you need to do is switch on your broiler. For those who don't know, the broiler is the heating element found at the top of your oven that looks like an upside-down grill. To use its powers to help you preheat the oven, simply turn your broiler on to the highest setting for a couple of minutes and let it work its magic. Then, turn it off, and preheat your oven as usual.
The broiler is a powerful heating element. Its intense heat will kickstart the preheating process and help your oven get piping hot much faster than the regular preheat function. (Usually, it takes just 10 minutes or less.) Ready to put this preheating hack to the test and see if it's actually worth it?
This simple trick can cut preheat times in half
While it might sound complicated, the best part about a broiler is that most only have only one setting. If you don't find it at the top of the oven, some broilers are located at the bottom or even in a separate compartment beneath the appliance. If you're still unsure about where it lives, check your oven's manual and you'll know exactly where to find it.
Even though broilers have one switch, not all broilers produce the same level of heat. Some actually run hotter than others — it all depends on the oven. Broilers in gas ovens, for example, can usually reach higher temperatures than electric ones. To make sure that your oven has actually reached your preferred temperature, and avoid making any broiler mistakes, it might be a good idea to use an oven thermometer. That way, you'll be able to know exactly how hot your oven is.
For the best results, pay attention to your broiler as it heats up. You may even want to consider turning the oven light on so you can follow the preheating process carefully. Finally, once you're done, don't forget to switch the element off so your recipe comes out just right. (Then, use your broiler to make restaurant-style pizza at home next.)