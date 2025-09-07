The Clever Hack That Cuts Down The Time It Takes To Preheat The Oven

There's nothing better than the smell of a fresh cake or batch of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven. There's also nothing worse than having to wait for the oven to preheat before you can start cooking. Imagine, you've just finished mixing your batter, poured it into a pan, and as you reach for the oven door, you realize it's still barely lukewarm.

It's in moments like these that we remember preheating your oven in advance actually makes a difference. But is there anything you can do to skip the long wait and have your oven hot and ready in no time? As it turns out, there's actually an effective trick that can help your oven reach the right temperature much faster. All you need to do is switch on your broiler. For those who don't know, the broiler is the heating element found at the top of your oven that looks like an upside-down grill. To use its powers to help you preheat the oven, simply turn your broiler on to the highest setting for a couple of minutes and let it work its magic. Then, turn it off, and preheat your oven as usual.

The broiler is a powerful heating element. Its intense heat will kickstart the preheating process and help your oven get piping hot much faster than the regular preheat function. (Usually, it takes just 10 minutes or less.) Ready to put this preheating hack to the test and see if it's actually worth it?