Should You Peel Your Grapes?

Some fruits, like bananas, oranges, and mangos, are designed to be peeled. Still, just because a fruit doesn't have to be have its skin removed doesn't mean that you can't. For example, peeling strawberries is a thing, and it can really enhance their texture. Another fruit that is temptingly peel-able, but isn't usually served that way, is a grape.

Successfully peeling a grape is difficult yet satisfying. Still, even if cutting one open scratches an itch in the brain, is this a recommended way to eat a grape? If you care about nutrients — and you should — the answer is no.

The skin of a grape contains the majority of its phytonutrients and antioxidants, including an essential molecule called resveratrol that is believed to help prevent heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's. With almost all the beneficial nutrients concentrated in the skin and seeds of grapes, peeling them is pretty counterintuitive. Beyond health reasons, chef Vivian Villa, founder of UnButter, says keeping the skin on grapes also helps them last for weeks on end. Peeled grapes will have a much shorter shelf life. "Grapes that are stored peeled do not keep well, since the protective barrier the skin provides is removed," she explains.