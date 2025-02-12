Transform Your Basic PB&J Into The Best French Toast Of Your Life

It's hard to imagine a more iconic breakfast dish than French toast, with its custardy center and crisp, buttery exterior. For many fans, just drizzling a little maple syrup over the top of a fluffy pile is enough to make for a happy morning.

That said, the canvas of egg-battered, spiced and griddled bread offers a lot of opportunities for creative license. And while there are delicious twists on French toasts that will stir your cravings, one inspired iteration will satisfy a hankering for a whole other classic — the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

To make this munch-worthy masterpiece, simply start by composing your favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwich with your go-to elements. From there, batter the whole shebang in your egg mixture, just as you would a single piece of bread for French toast, and get this sandwich on the hot griddle (just be gentle here so the sandwich doesn't separate). The rest of the process doesn't deviate from the standard recipe for this breakfast favorite, but it does invite you to further customize this mashup of beloved bread-based classics.