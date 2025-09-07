Jersey Mike's Subs Taste 10x Better With One Simple Ask
It wasn't long ago that Jersey Mike's went from a local sandwich shop to a global franchise. If you haven't had a sub from here in a while, there's one under-the-radar way to give the chain's signature sandwiches a little oomph — and you need to try it. Next time you're at a Jersey Mike's, consider asking the team if they can put your sub on the grill. This extra step, whether it's a turkey, tuna, or roast beef sandwich, can level up your usual order. After all, who doesn't love a bit of warm, melted cheese?
Now, it's important to note that Jersey Mike's does not train their employees to toast subs as it's not a part of the brand's usual recipes. Whether or not you can get a sub grilled is up to each individual store — and Jersey Mike's employees on Reddit are really torn on the practice. Some say their store never allows cold subs on the grill, while others claim anything goes. Other employees suggest toasting subs doesn't add much time or effort to an order, so they don't mind doing it. Still, others worry about the risk of cross-contamination, since raw meat, like bacon, often goes down on the grill. The bottom line is that individual franchises have the right to choose.
Jersey Mike's has hot options on the menu
Now, if your local Jersey Mike's is busy, you might want to be wary of ordering off-menu sandwiches. You can always ask to have your sandwich grilled at a less busy time, which might give your request a better chance of being honored. If your local chain says they won't do this for you, don't sweat it. There are lots of options on the chain's menu that are specifically served warm. In fact, the chain has an entire cheesesteak menu, which makes sense considering the first Jersey Mike's was located near Philadelphia.
There are 13 delicious cheesesteak options available at Jersey Mike's. (And if you're wondering, yes, there is a difference between a cheesesteak and a steak and cheese sandwich.) All the options include your choice of chicken or beef and are grilled up fresh. There are classic choices like Mike's Famous Philly, which includes grilled onions, peppers, and white American cheese. Other options include a Chipotle chicken, bacon ranch, or a buffalo chicken cheese steak.