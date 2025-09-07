Jersey Mike's Subs Taste 10x Better With One Simple Ask

It wasn't long ago that Jersey Mike's went from a local sandwich shop to a global franchise. If you haven't had a sub from here in a while, there's one under-the-radar way to give the chain's signature sandwiches a little oomph — and you need to try it. Next time you're at a Jersey Mike's, consider asking the team if they can put your sub on the grill. This extra step, whether it's a turkey, tuna, or roast beef sandwich, can level up your usual order. After all, who doesn't love a bit of warm, melted cheese?

Now, it's important to note that Jersey Mike's does not train their employees to toast subs as it's not a part of the brand's usual recipes. Whether or not you can get a sub grilled is up to each individual store — and Jersey Mike's employees on Reddit are really torn on the practice. Some say their store never allows cold subs on the grill, while others claim anything goes. Other employees suggest toasting subs doesn't add much time or effort to an order, so they don't mind doing it. Still, others worry about the risk of cross-contamination, since raw meat, like bacon, often goes down on the grill. The bottom line is that individual franchises have the right to choose.