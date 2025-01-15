Frank Sinatra's Favorite Cocktail Was A Simple Affair

The world's love for iconic singer and actor Frank Sinatra remains as strong as ever. People cannot get enough of him, from visiting his favorite steakhouse in Vegas to indulging in the various foods he loved. One thing is for sure: The singer definitely had particular favorites, including a favorite cocktail.

For someone as renowned as Sinatra was and still is, his favorite cocktail is actually quite simple. Meet the Rusty Nail, a cocktail made out of scotch and Drambuie, also known as whiskey liqueur. All you have to do is combine the two ingredients with ice and strain it into a glass.

This drink wasn't just loved by Sinatra; it was in fact the signature drink of the Rat Pack. In a way, this choice is fitting, as the cocktail has an interesting history and origin story, much like the Rat Pack itself. However, making the drink is anything but complicated and can be enjoyed by Sinatra fans, scotch lovers, and classic cocktail fans alike.