Frank Sinatra's Favorite Cocktail Was A Simple Affair
The world's love for iconic singer and actor Frank Sinatra remains as strong as ever. People cannot get enough of him, from visiting his favorite steakhouse in Vegas to indulging in the various foods he loved. One thing is for sure: The singer definitely had particular favorites, including a favorite cocktail.
For someone as renowned as Sinatra was and still is, his favorite cocktail is actually quite simple. Meet the Rusty Nail, a cocktail made out of scotch and Drambuie, also known as whiskey liqueur. All you have to do is combine the two ingredients with ice and strain it into a glass.
This drink wasn't just loved by Sinatra; it was in fact the signature drink of the Rat Pack. In a way, this choice is fitting, as the cocktail has an interesting history and origin story, much like the Rat Pack itself. However, making the drink is anything but complicated and can be enjoyed by Sinatra fans, scotch lovers, and classic cocktail fans alike.
The Rusty Nail
Before the Rusty Nail became the patron drink of the Rat Pack, it was featured at the British Industries Fair in the 1930s. From there, it found its way into bars all the way from New Orleans to New York City. It found its home in the 21 Club, which the Rat Pack were known to frequent.
Unfortunately, the drink has since fallen out of style in comparison to other classic cocktails, like an Old Fashioned. Part of the reason behind this is that many bars no longer have Drambuie. However, if you are dead set on trying Frank Sinatra's favorite cocktail for yourself, it is quite easy to recreate it at home.
To make a Rusty Nail, combine whiskey, Drambuie, and some ice together. Stir until the contents are chilled. Before straining the mixture into a glass, be sure to twist a lemon peel over the glass; after that, pour in the mixture and drop the lemon peel into the drink.