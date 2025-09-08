According To Reddit The Best Disney Restaurant Lies In The Animal Kingdom
Major theme parks have always been known for the food. But, traditionally, we might view them as a good place for a turkey leg, a corn dog, or some kind of oversized, over-the-top fruity drink. But that's not necessarily true anymore. Many of the world's largest theme parks have added nice restaurant options — even fine dining in some cases — to the parks themselves and the hotels scattered across the properties.
One such well-reviewed restaurant is Sanaa — an African-themed restaurant with Indian flavors located in the Animal Kingdom at Disney World. We even think it's one of the nine best restaurants at Disney World. It starts with the atmosphere. Large windows in the restaurant offer views of zebras, giraffes, and antelopes on the Sunset Savanna, and it even has a tree in the middle of the dining room that stretches across the ceiling of the restaurant.
What makes the restaurant even more inviting is that it's both a casual dining and family-friendly experience. Compared to other sit-down restaurants on the Disney property, it's actually not terribly expensive, and it's also part of the Disney dining plan. So what makes Sanaa so good, according to Reddit?
Reviews say Sanaa is a can't-miss Disney restaurant
Redditors have strong opinions — especially when it comes to food — and their comments on Sanaa are incredibly positive. On a Reddit thread on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit, one user said it's one of their favorite restaurants they have ever visited, not just at Disney either. In general, Redditors rave over the Indian-style bread service, which features five different breads with nine accompaniments. Even though the restaurant is a little off the beaten path, that doesn't stop people from visiting. "It's usually out the way from the resorts I commonly stay at and yet I keep going there," one commenter says. Another said, "Worth the schlep from any other resort to get there. I left full. So very, very full."
Some of the most popular dishes at Sanaa include the lamb kefta skewers, the butter chicken, and the potjie — which basically allows you to choose one protein and one plant-based accompaniment — both of which come served in small pots. The dish is on the more expensive side at $35, but reviewers say it's well worth the extra cost. When visiting Sanaa, less adventurous eaters may feel a bit out of place, but the restaurant does offer some basics, like a burger on its lunch menu and a New York Strip at dinner.
Sanaa offers a quick service breakfast for $14.99 and under that requires no reservations. However, the restaurant highly recommends reservations for its sit-down lunch (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.). And according to reviews, come hungry, because Sanaa doesn't disappoint with its serving sizes — another reason why it's one of the best restaurants at Disney World.