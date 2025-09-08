According To Reddit The Best Disney Restaurant Lies In The Animal Kingdom

Major theme parks have always been known for the food. But, traditionally, we might view them as a good place for a turkey leg, a corn dog, or some kind of oversized, over-the-top fruity drink. But that's not necessarily true anymore. Many of the world's largest theme parks have added nice restaurant options — even fine dining in some cases — to the parks themselves and the hotels scattered across the properties.

One such well-reviewed restaurant is Sanaa — an African-themed restaurant with Indian flavors located in the Animal Kingdom at Disney World. We even think it's one of the nine best restaurants at Disney World. It starts with the atmosphere. Large windows in the restaurant offer views of zebras, giraffes, and antelopes on the Sunset Savanna, and it even has a tree in the middle of the dining room that stretches across the ceiling of the restaurant.

What makes the restaurant even more inviting is that it's both a casual dining and family-friendly experience. Compared to other sit-down restaurants on the Disney property, it's actually not terribly expensive, and it's also part of the Disney dining plan. So what makes Sanaa so good, according to Reddit?