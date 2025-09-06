The Hack For Catching Aldi's Newest Plants Before Everyone Scoops Them Up
Do you have a deep houseplant obsession and find yourself addicted to collecting succulents, leafy pothos, and healthy green ferns? Have you quickly realized this hobby is making quite a dent in your savings? If so, Aldi's well-priced selection of outdoor living and garden products is the place for you — but only if you learn one hack so you can scout out the best new items before anyone else knows about them.
Being the first to find new plants at Aldi all comes down to understanding the chain's website. Listed under the weekly specials tab are a few subcategories, including this week's Aldi Finds and upcoming Aldi Finds. Keeping an eye on both of these sections is key to knowing about the best additions for your home and garden as soon as they come out.
The chain regularly posts updates here about which items will be available on next week's rotation, making it easier to plan your next shopping trip. The two sections are sorted by item type, meaning all you have to do is scroll to the right category to see what's on Aldi's garden line-up that week. You can also check online to see if these items are still available at your local Aldi before you go, so you don't make a trip there for nothing.
What's on Aldi's plant roster?
Aldi does a few things better than other stores, and one of them is having budget-friendly prices. The chain's pantry and fridge staples get a lot of press, but the same can't be said about the outdoor living and garden section. To be fair, it's not huge, but if you keep an eye on the Aldi site, you'll notice that the chain does have hidden gems available, including $5 mums or a $12 mini olive tree. Plant enthusiasts even report having found $15 monsteras, cheap pothos, and even fiddle figs — all in great condition.
Aldi often lists related outdoor living finds beside its plants, from planters to pots to garden decor. Don't be afraid to make a whole trip out of it. Get all the things you need to start a beginner vegetable garden, or grab a few of the absolute best house plants to brighten up your kitchen. You can do it all with confidence knowing your pre-planning expertise helped you beat other hopeful plant-purchasers to the chase.