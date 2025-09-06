The Hack For Catching Aldi's Newest Plants Before Everyone Scoops Them Up

Do you have a deep houseplant obsession and find yourself addicted to collecting succulents, leafy pothos, and healthy green ferns? Have you quickly realized this hobby is making quite a dent in your savings? If so, Aldi's well-priced selection of outdoor living and garden products is the place for you — but only if you learn one hack so you can scout out the best new items before anyone else knows about them.

Being the first to find new plants at Aldi all comes down to understanding the chain's website. Listed under the weekly specials tab are a few subcategories, including this week's Aldi Finds and upcoming Aldi Finds. Keeping an eye on both of these sections is key to knowing about the best additions for your home and garden as soon as they come out.

The chain regularly posts updates here about which items will be available on next week's rotation, making it easier to plan your next shopping trip. The two sections are sorted by item type, meaning all you have to do is scroll to the right category to see what's on Aldi's garden line-up that week. You can also check online to see if these items are still available at your local Aldi before you go, so you don't make a trip there for nothing.