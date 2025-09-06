Can You Freeze Leftover Buttermilk?

Buttermilk fried chicken. Buttermilk biscuits. Buttermilk pancakes. There's no shortage of recipes that benefit from a hefty dose of buttermilk, but it can be tough to use up a full container of the stuff before it goes bad. Many of us find that we purchase a container of buttermilk for a recipe, use the scant cup to add some tang, then end up tossing the rest a week or two later when we realize we won't be able to use it before it goes bad. Thankfully, your leftover buttermilk doesn't have to go to waste — you can actually freeze for future use.

The process for freezing buttermilk is the same whether you're freezing what you have left from a store-bought container, you're saving some that you've made yourself as a byproduct of homemade butter, or you're storing buttermilk you made yourself by combining whole milk and lemon juice. You can pour the buttermilk you'd like to freeze into a Ziploc bag, seal, then lay the bag flat in the freezer so that it takes up less storage space. You can also freeze buttermilk in ice cube trays (transfer the cubes to a Ziploc bag once they're frozen), or in small, airtight containers. You can store your frozen buttermilk for up to three months — simply take it out of the fridge for a bit to thaw out before you whip up your favorite buttermilk-containing recipe. An important note: It's totally fine if your buttermilk separates a bit during the freezing or thawing process, and it shouldn't affect the taste.