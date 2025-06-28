Why Does Publix Have A Separate Liquor Store?

Publix is well-known Southern grocery staple, an employee-owned business with a reputation for putting its customers first (as well as its selection of delicious sandwiches). In recent years, it has branched out into the liquor industry with a dedicated department for its products. Although Publix operates over 350 liquor stores, they aren't attached to every grocery location. In fact, Publix shoppers looking for spirits and the like may have to venture outside of the brand's main locations. Simply put, this has to do more with liquor laws across the United States than it does with Publix wanting to create separate stores dedicated to specific products. Expanding in this way certainly isn't anything new, as Publix isn't the first chain to do so.

It might seem strange that Publix would open distinct liquor operations when there are perfectly fine, spacious stores to put inventory in. However, in many states, there are laws in place regulating the sale of alcohol. Among the ones dictating how it must be sold is a regulation limiting the number of licenses a single store can hold. In basic terms, this means that although grocery stores like Publix can sell beer and wine within their main stores, liquor and spirits must be sold separately from them. It's not only Publix that these laws have affected, as other grocers like Winn-Dixie don't sell liquor in-store and have been motivated to open their own standalone operations. Thankfully, many are close to their brands' anchor stores.