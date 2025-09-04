Why UCLA Is Consistently Ranked The Top School For Food
Remember back when school cafeteria food was a running joke? You never knew what the lunch lady was doing to your food, and you weren't even sure if said food was actually edible — like, how long had it been in a can? Maybe that's still the case at some places, but school lunches have evolved over the years. With that, a lot of colleges have upped their food options these days, going way beyond the old school cafeteria buffet with the mystery meat burger.
Nowhere is that the case more than it is at the University of California, Los Angeles, better known as UCLA. The university has been an almost annual recipient of the "Best College Food In America" award given by Niche, a website that helps students connect with the colleges that best fit their needs. This is no small ranking, as UCLA was number one out of over 1,400 colleges and universities with on-campus food options.
So what's UCLA's secret? It comes down to variety, high standards, and just a unique food experience you won't see at any other college campus.
What type of food does UCLA offer?
The university has nearly a dozen quick-serve restaurants and all-you-can-eat dining halls spread across the campus, serving meals to more than 15,000 students every day. The wide variety of options, in addition to the quality and thoughtfulness behind the food, is unmatched on any other campus — as the school's consistent top food ranking seems to prove.
Bruin Plate is a dining hall that focuses on healthy eating — with locally sourced produce and meats, as well as sustainable seafood and unprocessed, organic foods. One student review from the UCLA alumni newsletter says, "An amazing place to get a refreshing omelet for brunch. I always come here in the spring for the freshest strawberries and frozen yogurt. A healthy staple on the Hill." Epicuria at Ackerman is another dining option that focuses on Mediterranean cuisine and cooking methods. According to one student, "...some of the best pasta around. I can always come here to pick up some comfort food when I'm missing home." To add even more variety, the university also offers Kosher, halal, vegetarian, and vegan food, as well as choices of foods from different countries and cultures. UCLA even has pop-up food trucks on campus with menu items from nearby restaurants.
So if you know someone approaching college who is a budding foodie and is fortunate enough to meet the school's difficult admission qualifications — only 9% of applicants are accepted — then UCLA could be a great option for their college education. The school provides a quality degree with nary a mystery meat burger to be found on the campus.