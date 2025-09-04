Why UCLA Is Consistently Ranked The Top School For Food

Remember back when school cafeteria food was a running joke? You never knew what the lunch lady was doing to your food, and you weren't even sure if said food was actually edible — like, how long had it been in a can? Maybe that's still the case at some places, but school lunches have evolved over the years. With that, a lot of colleges have upped their food options these days, going way beyond the old school cafeteria buffet with the mystery meat burger.

Nowhere is that the case more than it is at the University of California, Los Angeles, better known as UCLA. The university has been an almost annual recipient of the "Best College Food In America" award given by Niche, a website that helps students connect with the colleges that best fit their needs. This is no small ranking, as UCLA was number one out of over 1,400 colleges and universities with on-campus food options.

So what's UCLA's secret? It comes down to variety, high standards, and just a unique food experience you won't see at any other college campus.