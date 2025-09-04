Does Walmart Sell Boar's Head Products?

While you might not have ever tasted a slice of its bologna (we think it's the absolute best), it's safe to say that Boar's Head is one of the most recognized names in American grocery stores. Not only is the quality of the product important, the company also goes to great lengths to maintain its status as a luxury producer. A big part of this marketing comes from the company's strict agreements with the stores that sell their product and the distributors who sell to the stores. According to a 2024 New York Times article, prospective distributors are trained to follow the company's rigid sales and marketing rules, including how they paint their delivery trucks, how to handle products, and what branded merchandise they can wear. So it stands to reason that the company did not want to associate its brand with the more down-market image of Walmart, which is known for its low, discount prices. It's also entirely possible that Walmart would not be able to agree to Boar's Head's strict (and often secretive) marketing requirements.

So if you're looking for high-end deli options at Walmart, don't bother asking the deli if they have Boar's Head. Instead, you're going to have to go with Smithfield, Hillshire Farm, or Sara Lee, which are all Walmart deli counter staples. Just don't go there on a Saturday, which is the worst day of the week to shop!